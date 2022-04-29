$110,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will post $110,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $130,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celsion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLSN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Celsion stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.11. Celsion has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celsion by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 719,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsion by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

