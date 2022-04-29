$123.61 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) to report $123.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $125.70 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $150.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year sales of $499.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.30 million to $503.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $528.07 million, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $533.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

