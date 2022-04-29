$13.35 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) to post sales of $13.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.93 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $3.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $65.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $98.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.93 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $45.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 214.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,960,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $16,207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,525,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

ALPN opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

