$132.03 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will announce $132.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.06 million to $134.00 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $110.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $588.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $586.37 million to $590.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $659.99 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $667.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.99 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after buying an additional 70,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 445,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 79,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $8,596,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

