$134.83 Million in Sales Expected for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $134.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.50 million and the lowest is $131.91 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full-year sales of $597.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.33 million to $607.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $674.00 million, with estimates ranging from $661.07 million to $683.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Portillo’s.
Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
PTLO stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.61.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,523,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Portillo's
Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.
