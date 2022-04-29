$141.34 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) will report sales of $141.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.10 million and the highest is $142.50 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $108.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $587.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.00 million to $592.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $636.00 million, with estimates ranging from $625.20 million to $643.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWIR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 522,804 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $6,241,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $6,525,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $16.10 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $613.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

