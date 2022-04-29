155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect 155675 (BLD.TO) to post earnings of C($0.14) per share for the quarter.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$46.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.48 million.

155675 has a 1 year low of C$49.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.32.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

