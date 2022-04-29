$168.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to post $168.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.80 million and the lowest is $166.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $141.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $851.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $855.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.18.

Shares of TNDM opened at $98.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $992,325. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,425,000 after buying an additional 134,364 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

