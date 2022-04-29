$17.45 Million in Sales Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will post $17.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.39 million to $17.51 million. FVCBankcorp reported sales of $14.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $70.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.12 million to $71.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $78.17 million, with estimates ranging from $76.87 million to $79.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 31.05%.

FVCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $21.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $58,359.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,592 shares of company stock valued at $722,704. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 1,669.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

