$192.13 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will post $192.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.90 million and the lowest is $190.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $187.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $774.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $784.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $854.28 million, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

PPBI stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,359,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

