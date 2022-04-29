1Life Healthcare (ONEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. 1Life Healthcare has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 1Life Healthcare to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 250,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.