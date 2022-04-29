1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.69 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 6,644.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in 1st Source by 3,058.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

