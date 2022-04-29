1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SRCE opened at $44.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 6,644.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in 1st Source by 3,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

