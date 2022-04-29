$2.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year sales of $9.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS.

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.00.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $447,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total transaction of $331,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,012. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $228.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

