$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will post $2.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the highest is $2.45 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $9.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 111,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

