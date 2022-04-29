$21.81 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) will post sales of $21.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.77 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $15.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $76.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,109,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 157,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 66.7% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.55.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

