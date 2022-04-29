$22.35 Million in Sales Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will post sales of $22.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $29.69 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $38.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.73 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on NGM. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

NGM opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.78. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $30.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

