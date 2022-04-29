$229.71 Million in Sales Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $229.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $234.30 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $148.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $941.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $949.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $789.48 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $971.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,372 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,160,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

