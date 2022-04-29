$235.14 Million in Sales Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $235.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.00 million to $235.41 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $186.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year sales of $888.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $888.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $980.16 million, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $984.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $55.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbus McKinnon (Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

