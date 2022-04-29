$269.34 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) to announce $269.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.20 million. PetIQ posted sales of $254.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $985.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.90 million to $991.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

PETQ stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $598.75 million, a P/E ratio of -37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 4th quarter valued at $14,887,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after buying an additional 261,403 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

