$27.91 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) will report sales of $27.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.20 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $35.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.63 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $159.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on OESX. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OESX opened at $2.70 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

