$30.90 Million in Sales Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) to announce $30.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 million and the highest is $60.20 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year sales of $73.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.70 million to $87.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $192.70 million, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $257.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10).

Several equities analysts have commented on CTIC shares. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $496.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

