$31.10 Million in Sales Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) will report sales of $31.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.20 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $33.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $130.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $131.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $143.70 million, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $145.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

