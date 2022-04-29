$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) to announce $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. CEVA reported sales of $25.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $144.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $144.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $164.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $166.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CEVA during the third quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in CEVA by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 210,467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CEVA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 17.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in CEVA by 43.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $36.89 on Friday. CEVA has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $57.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.00 million, a PE ratio of 3,689.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.