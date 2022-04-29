$328.88 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) to report sales of $328.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $328.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

