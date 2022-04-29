$328.88 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) to report sales of $328.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $325.00 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $328.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.