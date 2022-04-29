$33.71 Million in Sales Expected for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) to report sales of $33.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.63 million. GAN reported sales of $27.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $157.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.26 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $208.78 million, with estimates ranging from $199.35 million to $225.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities cut GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

GAN stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. GAN has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in GAN by 123.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in GAN by 286.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth $27,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

