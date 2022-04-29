$343.26 Million in Sales Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) will report $343.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.93 million to $344.00 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $272.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $295.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $281.52 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

