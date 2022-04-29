361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,500 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the March 31st total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 230.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TSIOF opened at $0.50 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand.

