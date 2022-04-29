361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,500 shares, an increase of 150.4% from the March 31st total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 230.4 days.
OTCMKTS:TSIOF opened at $0.50 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.
361 Degrees International Company Profile (Get Rating)
