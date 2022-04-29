$368.45 Million in Sales Expected for Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) to report $368.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $352.90 million and the highest is $384.00 million. Daseke posted sales of $333.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Daseke.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $534.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.86. Daseke has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.
About Daseke
Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.
