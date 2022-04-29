$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will announce $4.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the highest is $4.63 billion. Exelon reported sales of $9.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.20 billion to $18.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exelon.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of EXC opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 690,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,385,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

