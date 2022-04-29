$43.17 Million in Sales Expected for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $43.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.75 million to $44.01 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $201.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.06 million to $203.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $232.38 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $246.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after buying an additional 1,019,389 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

