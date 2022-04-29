$5.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) to announce $5.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $20.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $25.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $89.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

