$5.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will announce $5.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $23.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $26.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.99.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

