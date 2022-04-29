$5.99 Billion in Sales Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. ONEOK posted sales of $3.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $24.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $26.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $25.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ONEOK.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.
Shares of OKE opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.
In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 22.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 73,630 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 98.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 166,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.
