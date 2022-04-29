$53.85 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will announce $53.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.60 million and the highest is $55.56 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $32.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $286.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $298.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $321.03 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $334.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 2,744,473 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,201,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,636,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $14.96 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $730.11 million, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

