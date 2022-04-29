$54.10 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $267.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other MiMedx Group news, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $59,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $262,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,175 shares of company stock valued at $833,438. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $4.06 on Friday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $456.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

