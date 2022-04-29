$57.37 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) to post $57.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.60 million and the lowest is $54.42 million. Cardiovascular Systems reported sales of $63.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $237.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $240.44 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $272.09 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 88,023 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 40,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.59 million, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

