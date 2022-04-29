5N Plus (VNP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$81.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.07 million.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a market cap of C$176.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$4.34.

VNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 5N Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

About 5N Plus (Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.