$6.88 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will post $6.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $8.75 million. Molecular Templates posted sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $26.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 96.66% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,321 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

