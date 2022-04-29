$750,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will post $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $690,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 1,516.04%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

CLDX stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 100,184 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.