$797.48 Million in Sales Expected for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) will report $797.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $784.00 million and the highest is $810.95 million. Primoris Services posted sales of $818.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primoris Services.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $34.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $5,176,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $2,130,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.