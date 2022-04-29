$8.00 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.97 million and the highest is $8.03 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $32.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.86 million to $32.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.40 million, with estimates ranging from $32.33 million to $36.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 56.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 294,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

