$805.12 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) to report $805.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $798.91 million and the highest is $808.50 million. II-VI reported sales of $783.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,829 shares of company stock worth $994,357 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in II-VI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 94,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

