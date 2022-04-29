$89.74 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) to report sales of $89.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.30 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $66.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $346.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.90 million to $376.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $479.06 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $575.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,302 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after acquiring an additional 852,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 662,987 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,396,000 after acquiring an additional 494,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the period.

NOVA opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.