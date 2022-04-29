$93.15 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will post $93.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.80 million and the highest is $95.00 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $94.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $412.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $433.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $473.69 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $507.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

In other news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $84,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

