$95.49 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will post sales of $95.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the lowest is $93.58 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $88.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $429.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $441.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $467.73 million, with estimates ranging from $455.70 million to $479.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 127.72% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

