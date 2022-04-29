$99.13 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $99.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.20 million and the highest is $102.05 million. Corcept Therapeutics posted sales of $79.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $415.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $421.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $464.29 million, with estimates ranging from $443.67 million to $483.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 100.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 241,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

