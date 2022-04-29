A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35 to $3.55 EPS.

AOS stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $73.72. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $2,864,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

