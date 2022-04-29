Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Down 62.8% in April

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000.
NYSE:AGD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,085. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55.
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
