Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $287.22 on Friday. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.48.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Abiomed by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

